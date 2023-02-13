To the editor:
I’d like to respond to the editor’s comments in a Feb. 9, column ("Newburyport's City Council just can't stop fighting," Daily News of Newburyport).
I’ve consistently stated my position on the Brown School. I favor repurposing the $7 million city-owned asset to accommodate the needs of the city. I’m a fan of multi-use: community center (gym), municipal office space on floor 1, and housing on floors 2 and 3. If the project is done with forethought, it would provide a flexible long-term solution for our city’s needs. How did I get here? I respected the tremendous body of work done previously by the council in conjunction with the residents of the neighborhood. They had a good plan in 2017, and the then-administration failed to move on it.
Additionally, I’ve stated that the proposed development on the Low Street project does not fit physically or fiscally on that site. The proposal uses over 90% of the lot coverage even after moving the wetland lines. There is no room for error, and at 8% design we put a lot of stress on this project before we get to details. I have an open mind, but I need convincing that spending $6 to $10 million is the priority.
The Brown School was not closed by a “panel of inspectors” but rather was closed when the NYS director walked out of the building. Who could blame her? The previous mayor had over $650,000 allocated by the City Council to maintain and upgrade the Brown School. Council made an offer of an additional $1 million. We had plenty of money for a new heating system ($70K), and environmental remediation ($200K) and upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act ($250K). She spent zero. We did install $250K worth of new windows last summer because we had leftover grant money.
The Brown School has as much environmental hazard concerns as does 59 Low St.
I’ve studied the operations of NYS. I consistently say they do good work. This year, I committed to find a home for NYS. Maybe not Valhalla on Low Street, but a home of their own. One we can afford. City staff does not get veto power over facilities or the purse strings.
Editor asks: is the council broken? Not when we place the residents above our self-interests.
My frustration, which boiled over, with Councilor (Bruce) Vogel is because the conversation is disingenuous. Despite his position that he is 100% for NYS (and I believe he is), he is also the single biggest impediment to NYS having a place to call their own in the short term. This isn’t everyday ineptitude but rather a calculated approach to delay any conversation about re-uses at the Brown School until decisions are locked in on Low St. The puppet acts as the master commands.
This past December was one year of NYS without a home. On this singular pathway to Low Street (or bust), NYS will continue to be homeless. Why are we not talking about an interim home in the Brown School gym? According to NYS’s own numbers, their highest enrollment was for the three years at the Brown School. Why is the chairperson of the adhoc on the Brown School afraid of this conversation? Why won’t he allow public input or debate into his committee? Why is everything about 100% housing and no options? So, yes, I’m frustrated because, all I hear is “it’s all for the kids” but is it really?
Lastly, for the editor to infer that according to his “reader” that I am Councilor Zeid’s bulldog......you need new readers. My collaborations with Councillors Zeid or Wright or Wallace or Lane or Shand or et al., make me a better councillor by helping me strengthen weak arguments. I hope I offer the same.
As always, I have the privilege to serve the residents of Ward 5.
Jim McCauley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.