To the editor:
I’m an Amesbury business owner and resident. I love our community, both for what it offers families young and old; and for the climate its businesses and non-profit organizations have created.
This climate wasn’t created overnight, and there remains much to do to continue diversifying and expanding our commercial base. That’s why I’m writing to ask our city councilors to please vote to approve a tax increment financing (TIF) package for Munters Corp.
As someone invested in our local economy, I see up close the benefits of responsible economic development; and I’m not the only one. Just a few weeks ago I attended an event where the governor of New Hampshire spoke about his work growing his state’s economy, and he specifically pointed out the energy he was placing behind trying to recruit Munters to cross the border. I personally don’t blame him – after all, Munters is looking to invest $40 million into their new facility. With that new facility, they’ll be moving approximately 300 existing jobs, while adding almost 100 more. Of course New Hampshire wants them.
And precisely for the reasons New Hampshire wants Munters, we should be fighting like heck to keep them here.
Mayor Kassandra Gove's proposed TIF package offers plenty of enticing benefits to keep Munters in Amesbury, specifically encouraging a practical investment on South Hunt Road. Better yet, this TIF package offers meaningful benefits to both Munters and Amesbury. The investment will be such that the amount of money that Munters will be paying in local taxes is impossible to ignore. In fact, even with the TIF, Munters will be paying approximately six figures in taxes – an amount that will only go up over the 15-year life of the TIF. Rather than risk losing Munters entirely, the proposed TIF represents an incredible opportunity to keep one of our largest private employers, grow local jobs, and grow local tax receipts.
As we look to Amesbury’s future, we can’t hope to thrive without adding to our tax base. We can’t hope to thrive without well-paying jobs. We can’t hope to thrive without pursuing responsibility economic development.
I ask our councilors to vote for the proposed TIF so that Amesbury continues to thrive.
BOB O'BRIEN
Owner, CI Works
Amesbury
