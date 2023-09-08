To the editor:
The city has agreed to pay the group Citizens for Responsible Education $10,000 to settle a disagreement. Since this group coalesced out of concern for our children’s education, I propose that they donate that money to the Newburyport Public Schools.
I recently read that public school teachers spend an average of $100 each year out of their own pockets to equip their classrooms. The CRE could designate that the money be used for supplies, building improvements, and transportation costs, all critical areas of need unrelated to any moral beliefs.
DEBORAH SZABO
Newburyport
