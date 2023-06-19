To the editor:
Is it me, or has common sense, like Elvis, left the building? First, let me say that I’m not surprised that the Waterfront Landing Park project is more expensive than originally planned. Construction costs continue to climb, and time is money. The longer it takes to start any project, the higher the costs will be. But that is how government works, twice as long and double the price.
What I am struggling with is the mayor’s strategy to take the $655,525 that has already been allocated for the Market Square culvert project and redirect it to the park project. If we look back at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting this past winter (when the funding for the Market Square culvert project was approved), the DPW and city engineer were very clear that the Market Square culvert work should be done ahead of the park project. By completing the Market Square project first, the city would avoid having to dig up the new park project to run drainage lines to the Merrimack River. The mayor’s plan is putting the cart before the horse, potentially costing Newburyport taxpayers millions of dollars, unnecessarily.
As if that’s not enough, why why why would you start a construction project on the central waterfront in the middle of summer? It could only be worse timing if the city started the project the week of Yankee Homecoming.
Let’s be clear. The park project is an aesthetic improvement to the waterfront, designed to improve access and public programming for residents and visitors. The Market Square culvert project is a necessary improvement to the city’s infrastructure, designed to eliminate (or significantly reduce) flooding in Market Square. Common sense dictates that we deal with infrastructure first and foremost. Let’s not make the same mistake that MassDOT made with the Gillis Bridge bike lanes. While I also have an ax to grind with that issue, I’ll focus my frustration on downtown Newburyport.
KEVIN WALLACE
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.