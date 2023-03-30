To the editor:
As one of the Essex County Trails Association organizers of last Saturday’s “Tails for the Trails” 5K Canicross, I just wanted to thank you for sending photographer Keith Sullivan to Pipestave Hill, and featuring that great color image of the start of the race He really captured the excitement of the event in a beautifully composed shot. And I’m delighted to be the spectator in the corner looking on.
Hoping it’s the first and not the only such event ECTA hosts in West Newbury.
DEB HAMILTON
Essex County Trails Association
