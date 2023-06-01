To the editor:
Thank you for your generous donations of flowers at the local veterans cemetery this past Saturday. A special thanks to Brian and Katie, Jennette Isabella and Robin McMahon for going above and beyond the call of duty. To all of you who gave to our veterans that served our country that are no longer with us, I and all veterans wish you a heartfelt thank you - bless each and everyone one of you.
LARRY SOSTAK
DAV commander
Newburyport
Commented
