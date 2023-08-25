To the editor:
In the August, 25, edition of both the Daily News of Newburyport and the Gloucester Daily Times, a letter written by one George Tiernan of Newburyport ("Dems trying to derail Trump's presidential campaign") was so full of Trumpublican cult paranoia and far right propaganda that no one, and I do mean no one, should take it seriously.
Mr. Tiernan claimed the multiple criminal indictments Donald Trump is facing in at least four different jurisdictions are efforts to "derail" Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
Mr. Tiernan seems to believe that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and Fulton County DA Fanni Willis issued those indictments themselves as part of a grand conspiracy to prevent Donald Trump from returning to power.
Such a belief is little more than far right, Trumpublican cult paranoia run amok.
Neither Bragg, Smith, nor Willis handed down those indictments against Donald Trump. They simply presented the evidence they had gathered in their respective investigations to the various grand juries that had been empaneled to hear that evidence.
It was the members of those grand juries, made up of ordinary Americans, who determined, after hearing and examining the evidence presented in each case, that criminal charges were warranted against the defendant - Donald J. Trump.
Mr. Tiernan, however, believes Donald Trump's self-inflicted, serious legal problems are illusions cooked up by, "The Deep State, One World Globalists, Joe Biden Crime Family and many others", who, according to Mr. Tiernan, "...fear Trump coming back into power."
Gee, I wonder if Mr. Tiernan also believes, as many Trumpublican cultists do, that JFK, Jr. is still alive and preparing to come out of hiding to join Donald on the GOP ticket as his running mate next year, or that Hillary Clinton drinks the blood of infants in pursuit of eternal youth.
Speaking of Hillary, Mr. Tiernan claimed in his letter that "The Deep State and the major news media" alleged the 2016 election was "stolen" from Mrs. Clinton.
Funny thing, I don't remember that at all. What I do remember about Election Night 2016 is that, after it became clear Donald Trump had prevailed in the electoral college, despite Hillary Clinton having carried the national popular vote by upwards of three million ballots, Clinton called Donald Trump to concede the election and congratulate him.
Intetestingly, it was Donald Trump who, despite having carried the electoral college vote, claimed the popular vote had been "rigged" against him because, at least in Donald's malignantly narcissistic mind, there was no way Hillary Clinton could have been more popular nationally than "The Donald."
Mt. Tiernan's letter might seem comical to some, but the reality is, as conservative writer and commentator Mona Charon, who served as a senior policy advisor to Presidents Reagan and GHW Bush, recently said, a return to the White House by Donald Trump, or someone like him, poses an "existential threat" to the rule of law, the Constitution, indeed, "small l, small d" liberal democracy itself.
With just a little more than year until the presidential election, we can ill afford to lose sight of that reality.
MICHAEL COOK
Gloucester
