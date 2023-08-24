To the editor:
In reference to your Aug. 17 editorial “Their View: Trump indictment is a legitimate probe of dangerous demagogue,” this is a continued attempt to derail his presidential campaign.
Whether it is the New York DA Alvin Bragg, the Mar-A-Lago raid, the Georgia indictment or the Jack Smith indictments, all are political interference to end the Trump presidential campaign.
The Deep State, One-World Globalists, Joe Biden Crime Family and many others fear Trump coming back into power.
The Deep State and the major news media have no problem when Democrats like Stacy Abrams complain that she really won the Georgia Governor election, or that the Hillary Clinton presidential election was stolen. If you are a Democrat you are entitled to contest your election, but if you are Republican and you contest an election, the Deep State will take your right to free speech away or throw you in jail.
Donald Trump has said on many occasions if they can get rid of Trump, they will come after you.
The media outlets like yourself should give the people an unbiased opinion when it comes to electing our officials.
CHARLES TIERNAN Newburyport
