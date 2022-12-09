To the editor:
There is a lovely road in my town. It winds along the Merrimack River and then approaches the pleasant neighborhood of Merrimacport. There, you will find stately Colonial homes and a white church with a steeple. It's a place of tranquility and calm.
But, among all this is something that is discordant. There is one home with political signs, not for a candidate, but belittling and insulting to our current president. To be sure, I am not for limiting anyone's freedom of speech, although I'm sure that will come my way.
The residents of that home could put up a giant sign advancing their candidate for president in 2024. Although I would disagree, that would be their right. But there is no need to denigrate our current president along our road.
I hope we can all agree that this doesn't represent us.
PAUL CHARRON
Merrimac
