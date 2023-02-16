To the editor:
Town Hall is again about to become a hot issue in Newbury. Anyone who knows me knows I support a new location central to all the citizenry. That would be somewhere in the vicinity of Route 1. The JRM site would be perfect and remove an eyesore at the same time. Use the old Town hall for a senior center.
But the Select Board wants to keep Town Hall at the corner of Morgan Avenue, tear down the current building, and replace it with a new mega structure, way too big for the postage stamp-sized lot. That would work on the JRM site – plenty of room – but it won’t work on the Morgan Avenue site. It would overpower the neighborhood, not have sufficient parking, and have no room for decent landscaping.
Back in the 1960’s, Newburyport said no to what was then traditional urban renewal of razing everything, and started a national trend of preservation and reuse. I guess the Newbury Select Board doesn’t subscribe to that concept.
Well, I’m willing to compromise (something you don’t see much of lately). I can go with the Morgan Avenue site, but keep the existing building. With a now usable basement, it should be big enough. After the septic system is removed, there will be space for 35 cars and better landscaping.
And, lastly, why is an office planned for the Department of Public Works head? He has an office in the town garage now, right where it should be.
FRED THURLOW
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.