To the editor:
On Saturday, June 3, unseasonal weather didn’t put a damper on those who came to attend and purchase goods at the Emma Andrews Library and Community Center’s annual plant and book sale.
A warm thank you to all who came and purchased - and to our hard-working volunteers who donated plants from their yards, home-baked goods, and who helped to get the word out and set up this annual event. Also, a big thank you to Corliss Brothers Nursery for the beautiful bushes, annuals and vegetable plants.
Funds from this June 3 plant sale will help to support our “Summer in the Backyard” free events for local adults, families and children.
KIM KLAPES
President
Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center Association
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.