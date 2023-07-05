To the editor:
The Select Board of Newbury has recently established a study committee to look into the possibility of establishing a Local Historic District around the Lower Green, starting at the Parker River and including the landmark one-room schoolhouse directly on the green, as well as many historic homes and farm buildings in the immediate area along High Road. The Lower Green Historic District Study Committee was formed out of a desire to preserve a tangible link to Newbury’s historic past for all to appreciate.
The purpose of a local historic district (LHD) is not to halt growth, but to allow for thoughtful consideration of change. The participation of home and landowners in this district will be voluntary, not mandatory. A local historic district is not a National Register District, which is a more restrictive federal designation. The LHD is seeking to create protection for this culturally significant part of Newbury, at the foot of Old Town Hill: the site of Native American and early Colonial settlements.
We welcome all who want to learn more about the LHD to come to the Lower Green’s schoolhouse on High Road this Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. Committee members will be on hand to answer questions and gather input from the community.
ROBIN ETHERIDGE
JOY MICHAUD
Lower Green Historic District Study Committee
Newbury
