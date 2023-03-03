To the editor:
Our Department of Public Services employees are the heart and soul of our city. They work diligently to maintain and improve water, sewer and highway operations while responding to emergencies and constituent needs. These complex operations require leadership and commitment and our city was so fortunate when Mayor John Moak hired Jamie Tuccolo. His tenure began in the sewer department where he soon recognized flaws in the newly installed Plum Island air-vac sewer system which was followed by water pipe failures. Through a multi-year and intensive team effort we successfully won litigation and $5 million settlement.
Jamie developed an understanding of the air vac system that should have earned him a least a dozen patents- he was our “MacGyver.” Jamie and crews worked 12-14 hour days for weeks during the blizzard of 2015 that froze the sewer system, yes, he and crew resolved the crisis but more importantly created a new design to prevent future freezing.
Jamie also brought major upgrades in technology to DPS - mapping active operating systems and alerts; creating comprehensive work order systems and tracking; and developing GPS tracking system for snow operations and more.
These are but a few examples of the strong skill set of Jamie Tuccolo. I am sorry to see the city lose such a talented employee. Jamie, thank you for the many years you worked here; you helped to make a difference. I am sure I speak for many in thanking you and wishing you all the best in Salisbury.
DONNA HOLADAY
Newburyport
Editor's Note: The letter writer is a former Newburyport mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.