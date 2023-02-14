To the editor:
I would like to thank everyone who came out on Sunday for the Newburyport Rotary’s 30th Annual Frigid Fiver.
The Newburyport Rotary Club is a non-profit organization that brings businesses and people together in order to better serve the local communities. All proceeds from the race will go to various charitable organizations.
I would like to start by thanking all our sponsors: Appleton Eye, Giuseppe’s, Institution for Savings, Nobleport Construction, Minuteman Press, Arthur Page Insurance, Avita, Newburyport Bank, The Poynt, Province Mortgage Associates, Dr. Angela Barnes and Dr. DiResta, The Natural Dog, Anna Jaques Hospital, Prime Coatings, Turning Point, Pomodori, Northeast Planning, Kelly Taylor Rental and Publishing Services.
I would also like to thank Jill Moran of Newburyport High School and the Interact Club members for helping along the trail and guiding the runners, Riverwalk Brewing for hosting us, Creative Touch Designs for the shirts, and Chris Fritz-Grice for the music and entertainment.
A big thank you to the Joppa Flats Running Club for partnering with us again in helping to organize the race, and of course, to all the runners who participated. The day was a success because of you.
Thank you and see you next year.
KIM BOHLEN
Frigid Fiver 5K chairperson
Newburyport
