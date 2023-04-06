NEWBURYPORT — A letter from the firefighters union asking outside candidates not to apply for the vacant fire chief job will have no bearing on the city’s search, according to the leader of the screening committee.
Newburyport has been in the market for a new Fire Department leader ever since former Chief Christopher LeClaire was placed on medical leave in July. LeClaire is scheduled to retire in June and Stephen Bradbury III has been serving as acting chief.
In light of LeClare’s status, the nine-member fire chief screening committee was formed and received eight applications from interested candidates, according to committee chairperson and former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the screening committee is whittling its eight applicants to six.
Cousins said roughly four or five of those candidates are then expected to go through an assessment process and will eventually be interviewed by the mayor.
But the committee has received a letter, dated Feb. 27, from Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts President Richard MacKinnon.
MacKinnon writes that Local 827 members believe qualified and worthy candidates could fill the chief job from within the Newburyport Fire Department and demands that firefighters from outside departments not apply.
“We implore PFFM members from outside departments to refrain from applying for the fire chief position in the city of Newburyport,” the letter states.
MacKinnon told The Daily News on Wednesday that Newburyport Fire Fighters Local 827 believes there is adequate local talent and experienced members who are eligible for the chief’s job.
“We truly believe in hiring from within. A lot of our members dedicate their lives to the departments that they work in,” he said.
Cousins said the screening committee is aware of MacKinnon’s letter but it has been entertaining potential candidates from all over the state, as well as New Hampshire.
“The process is the process and the letter has no bearing on the process,” he said. “We’re staying focused on that and that letter didn’t even come up in the last meeting. The Professional Fire Fighters are a pretty active group in Massachusetts and everybody has a right to express how they feel. So, I really have no problem with the letter.”
Levine said the mayor has been happy with the quality of the candidates that have come in and is looking forward to having the search committee work through “the very-qualified” applicants.
MacKinnon’s letter also directs any questions to Local 827 President Kevin Parseghian, who is also a member of the screening committee.
Parseghian was unavailable for comment Wednesday but Cousins said screening committees such as his typically have a member of the collective bargaining group onboard.
“He is one member, one vote and he clearly advocates for the local candidates,” he said. “I understand that and we understand the process. But he has not, by any means, done anything to disrupt the other candidates.”
MacKinnon said his letter is not an endorsement of the acting chief but a recommendation for the city to hire from within.
“We don’t necessarily have a name that we’re putting forward,” he said. “Anyone who has worked and dedicated their life to the department obviously knows the city, knows the department and knows the makeup of the department. They know the different personalities and honestly has a leg up on what’s needed in the department to move it forward.”
MacKinnon added that a firefighter will typically work his or her way up the ranks and that opens up positions in other areas further down the ladder.
“It’s who we are as firefighters. Not to be eligible for that position, or for a city to look outside the department that it has serviced and is taking care of the residents is actually a slap in the face,” he said. “It also diminishes the amount of promotions within the department.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.