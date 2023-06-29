To the editor:
Concerning a recent article and editorial stating that the funeral home on High Street prevailed in its appeal against the city in the Massachusetts Land Court. The appeal was denied as to its major component, the parking lot. The court decided that the Zoning Board of Appeals had adequate grounds to find a substantial impact on the neighbors. The court merely allowed the funeral home to seek a special permit from the ZBA to construct a three-car garage. The court's order offered no other direction to the ZBA as to whether it could place reasonable conditions on the decision, as it typically does.
In a recent letter to the editor, a former Newburyport resident observed that the lack of a parking lot for the High Street funeral home was a matter of public safety. The editor of this paper also published and tweeted this observation. A review of nearly 1,500 police log entries published in the Daily News yields no reports of accidents or moving violations on High Street during funeral services between 2010 through 2014. For a period after that, the funeral home offered parking in the back of the property, which violated the zoning law, according to the city's zoning enforcement officer. Even with parking, funeralgoers still parked on the street. Once the funeral home complied with the city's zoning ordinance and disallowed parking, there have been no accidents recorded by the city during funeral hours. Many traffic experts would tell you that on-street parking moderates traffic speed and increases public safety. Stating that a funeral home parking lot serves public safety is offering a solution in search of a problem.
Oddly, the neighbors who opposed the parking lot have been called out for exercising their rights under the city's zoning laws, which are there to protect homeowners. The funeral home is a for-profit business that has operated without a parking lot for over 80 years. None of the neighbors were eager to get involved, and none opposed the garage at the latest ZBA meeting. We requested reasonable accommodations in response to a business seeking special dispensation under the zoning bylaw. We believe the ZBA achieved a mutually beneficial solution to the changes in the commercial use of the property in a residential neighborhood. We hope this prolonged issue will be settled as soon as possible.
ERIC GOODNESS
Newburyport
