To the editor:
I want to thank Christian M. Wade for his Feb. 7 article ("Domestic violence murders spike in 2022," Daily News of Newburyport) covering the sobering topic of domestic violence homicides on the rise.
This was the grim reality we feared at the start of the pandemic. A report released by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice shows that domestic violence incidents in the U.S. increased by over 8% following the imposition of lockdown orders during the 2020 pandemic.
The uptick in domestic violence statewide and countrywide is consistent with what we have seen at Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center here in our local communities: in 2022, we had a 35% increase in the number of adult survivors we served over the year prior. What’s more, is our advocates have seen a rise in complexity and severity of cases over the last several years. This is indicative of widespread issues that can heighten tension: inflation, financial struggles, and continued stress caused by COVID-19.
In his article, Wade reports on a more than 40% increase in domestic violence-related homicides in Massachusetts in 2022 when compared to the previous year. I am heartened to hear the number of bills being filed by lawmakers to seek new protections for victims and increase support.
Research shows that many domestic violence homicides are predictable; and if they are predictable, they are preventable. We started the first Domestic Violence High Risk Team (DVHRT) back in 2005 here in Newburyport, which continues to operate today. The DVHRT model is based on the research of Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell, PhD, RN, FAAN from Johns Hopkins University that identified the risk factors present when a woman is killed by their intimate partner. The team-based model looks to identify those in the community at the highest risk of domestic violence homicide, close gaps in the system, and bring together community partners that previously operated in silos.
For 18 years, we have provided training and technical assistance across the country working to prevent domestic violence homicides. Now, this national work is operating under the name Geiger Institute and is actively growing as the need increases and new pathways to solutions are developed. For more information, visit www.geigerinstitute.org.
The rise of domestic violence and domestic violence-related homicides across our country is a national crisis and everyone can play a role in creating safer, more peaceful communities. The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is here for you if you do not feel safe with your intimate partner, or if you are worried about a friend or family member, and we are always available at our 24/7 confidential hotline: 978-3881888. For residents in Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley, there are wonderful resources available from Supportive Care, the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts, and Delamano. You are not alone.
SUZANNE DUBUS
Chief executive officer, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
Newburyport
