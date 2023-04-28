To the editor:
I am writing to bring awareness to an issue concerning safe gluten-free lunch options in Molin Elementary and Rupert A. Nock Middle School cafeterias. My brother and I attend these schools and are faced with very few options for lunch.
My family and I are gluten-free, due to an immune disease called celiac.
We are not able to order gluten-free versions of many of the hot lunches served, which is frustrating when we see our peers eating nachos with cheese and meat, and we aren’t given the opportunity to have a safe alternative for us.
The gluten-free ones served are pizza, burgers, parfaits, and salads. The options that are appealing to students with celiac are not the healthiest, like the pizza and burgers, and the ones that are, are not the most appealing, like parfaits and salads. Options for the typical student are a wide variety, whereas students with celiac are limited to these sub-optimal selections of “safe” lunch options.
We also don’t know if the ones that are served are certified gluten-free, or are not cross-contaminated. My brother once got really sick because the ingredients for a parfait were not safe, even though teachers and staff told him that the lunch would be safe for him.
I personally have never gotten lunch from the school since my diagnosis as I am afraid I may become ill.
This is not an enjoyable lunch climate for my brother and me, that is provided by a company that advertises “Happy and Healthy” cafeteria environments.
I request the School Committee ask Chartwells if they can provide the alternatives for us and ensure they are safe, or to find a service that keeps the promise of “Happy and Healthy.”
MAXWELL MACCARONE
Newburyport
Editor's note: The letter writer is an eighth-grader at the Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.