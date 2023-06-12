To the editor:
I got a real chuckle out of Ken Gray’s letter to the editor bashing Amesbury’s Mayor Gove and city leaders. Gray did absolutely nothing while mayor for three terms except shove a $60 million school down the throats of Amesbury taxpayers because he thought it would get him reelected. For starters, Gray left Amesbury with a worsening infrastructure, never having a plan to repair it. He left an unmanned fire department, a useless ladder truck, broken down ambulances, and a middle school with a leaky roof.
In her first term, Mayor Gove’s administration helped department heads access $7 million in grant money to ease the burden on Amesbury taxpayers. $3 million for the Amesbury Fire Department alone, $1 million for a new ladder truck to replace the “structurally deficient” one, a new ambulance, and $2 million over three years to hire more firefighters, which had been understaffed throughout Gray’s terms. Gove has implemented $10 million in long neglected infrastructure improvements. A new middle school roof is in this years’ budget. She’s also worked with the School Committee and City Council to restore Grays cuts and make Amesbury schools whole again.
She’s had community volunteers and organizations working hard on the 10-year master plan, which has been ignored for 20 years and will be unveiled in the fall. Gove wants to know what Amesbury residents and organizations want and need over the next 10 years to continue moving Amesbury forward. One example is turning AES into a rec center, of which a study is presently underway.
As to Prop 2 ½, every community in the nation is struggling with budgets. Groveland and Merrimac just overrode theirs. Mayor Gove is working hard to restore the financial mess that Gray left behind, including his decimation of the rainy day fund which Gove has restored to $4 million. That alone is huge for Amesbury’s bond rating.
BILL CHATIGNY
Amesbury
