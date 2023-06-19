To the editor:
I want to wish a very Happy Birthday to my favorite Daily News author, Mr. Stuart Deane.
When we first met he was about the same age that I am now. Old-fashioned and a little bit folksy, I didn’t think we would ever have much in common. I was 6 and I was wrong.
Through his articles and my own growth I’ve come to find that we have a lot more in common than I imagined as a youngster. Long before I was enjoying his articles, he was just another adult in my periphery. Another parent to avoid as I met up with my friend to run around the woods or swamp or our makeshift backyard sports fields.
I didn’t understand why he would want to take a long walk in the evening, or why he would spend a whole Saturday building or fixing something on his property when there were so many other things to do, so many more fun things to do. He would occasionally take us skiing where he was a member of the ski patrol, and I wondered how he could enjoy slowly telemarking down the hill while his son and I raced to the bottom on our brightly colored skis. Over the years, as his son and I remained friends, I’d come to think of him from time to time. Sometimes I’d be enjoying a beautiful evening stroll with my first son.
Or finishing a fulfilling project on my own property, or maybe I was completing a task with a tool or a technology that many would now deem old-fashioned. Then I’d think to myself with a smile, “Mr. Deane had it right all along.”
Happy Birthday, Mr. Deane.
You had it right all along.
FLYNN KEITLY
Austin, Texas
Editor’s note: Stuart Deane’s birthday was Friday, June 16
