To the editor:
After reading a letter to the editor written by Michael Sales ("HD.2240 is sensible gun regulation," Sept. 6, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) on more gun regulation I felt compelled to respond.
My background consist of having been raised since birth in a home where firearms were kept and properly stored. I was taught the proper handling and to respect them rather than fear them at an early age.
I was fortunate enough to have attended the Sacred Heart Catholic school before joining the Cub Scouts and then the Boy Scouts where I received a good foundation of respect for myself and others.
My childhood wasn’t perfect either as my father was an alcoholic and I came from a broken home.
I have spent the past 55-plus years hunting and fishing from Florida to Canada providing fresh all-natural food for my family.
I am currently the president of a local sportsman’s club, an NRA certified range safety officer and a N.H. volunteer hunter’s education instructor.
People like myself are not the problem. As a citizen that has followed all the rules and requirements to become a legal owner of firearms, I am deeply disappointed about being lumped together with individuals that would acquire firearms illegally and some with ill intent.
It is my humble opinion from what I’ve seen that with all our clubs members that either have military, law enforcement and state certified training, we are actually a much safer group as a whole. I would much prefer to be surrounded by this group of trained individuals rather than a group lacking in education, training and respect for others.
I am not a prisoner in my home because I am a legally armed citizen.
This bill only serves to make it much more difficult for legally trained, state certified, highly regulated individuals from being able to practice the sport of their choice.
Just like in medicine we should not just treat the symptoms we need to get to the heart of the problem and treat the disease.
Maybe we need to bring back religion and the pledge of allegiance to our schools, expand school team building activities like sports and acknowledge that we have a mental health issue.
When I grew up you learned respect and discipline at home with your family and it was reinforced at school and through organizations like the Boy Scouts, the YMCA and sports.
Enforce the laws we do have or do we just continue to look the other way as they would have you do in the Hunter Biden case.
I shake my head when I read about repeat offenders in possession of firearms . How can that be when we have a law on the books of a mandatory year in jail for a single violation?
PAUL BEAULIER
Amesbury
