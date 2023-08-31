To the editor:
I read your story about “continuing traffic problems” in the downtown, with the usual gripes from business people complaining about the lack of available spaces. These seem to revolve around the following: the garage is too far to walk (nonsense). Workers going home at night to their cars with cash in their pockets are susceptible to being robbed (ridiculous). Elderly citizens are being deprived of their opportunity to sit on the waterfront (I’m a senior citizen, I can get there without having a heart attack). Visitors who can’t park right next to a local shop will “find what they want elsewhere.” (Where will that be? Ipswich, Portsmouth, Salem, Marblehead, where the parking issues are no different from ours?)
Ordinarily I’d dismiss all this as the usual blather from our merchants, who never seem satisfied with anything, but beneath it is something insidious, the desire to undermine what the waterfront park project is designed to do. As a 30-year member of the now defunct Citizens Committee on Traffic and Parking, and its chair for a decade, our mission was clear: To remove as many cars from the waterfront lots as possible. Where were they to go? Into a garage.
We submitted, between 1999 and 2017, three parking garage schemes. Each, because of perceived expense, was reduced in capacity. This was a mistake. Our attitude was always, the bigger the better.
Why? Because if there is no parking available smack on the waterfront, and the only choice of where to put your car is a garage, then that’s where people will park. City officials should never ask themselves, where do people want to park, because the answer is usually 10 feet from wherever it is they wish to go, and they’d prefer not to pay. City officials must instead say: “Here is where you’re going, this is the price.”
Newburyport is a destination spot. So are the neighboring communities mentioned above. The cost of day tripping, going out to eat, strolling the waterfront, includes the expense of parking your car. People won’t like it, but they will, in the end, accept it as the cost of having a good time. And one aspect of having a good time is having a waterfront that is not an open-air, pollution-generating surface parking lot.
The Daily News quoted a businessperson saying that Newburyport has enough green space. Surely this comment was meant as a jest.
JAMES CHARLES ROY
Newburyport
