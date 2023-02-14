To the editor:
The Holiday Helper Program would like to take this opportunity to thank the greater Merrimac community for all the support during the 2022 holiday season! We had another successful year helping many Merrimac Families in need during this past holiday season.
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the the following community partners; Kathie Sullivan and the staff at the Sweetsir and Donaghue Schools, Merrimac PTO, Tricia Lavoie and the Winner’s Circle Running Club (and also the sponsor of the Santa’s Toy Trot Road Race), Merrimac Garden Club, 1st Payroll, Pilgrim Congregational Church, Merrimacport United Methodist Church, Holy Redeemer Parish, New Old Oak, Merrimac Couplings, Merrihill Tree Farm, Webster Federal Credit Union, Catena Media, and many others who donated gift cards, clothing, and monetary supports towards our program.
A special thank you to our dedicated elves Eileen Flynn, Donna Doherty, and Jay Fourner, as our program would not be the same without their time, kindness, and generosity. Our program has been successful for more than 30 years because of the donations and support of our community. We are eternally grateful to each and every one of you. Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year.
KATHY DEVANEY
ALISON DEVANEY
KATIE BURKE
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.