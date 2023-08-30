To the editor:
I've been following with great interest Newburyport's parking controversy. We lived in Newburyport across from the Pioneer League Park for than 20 years. What was wonderful about the downtown was that it had easy access to parking close to the waterfront, and the downtown shops and restaurants. Unlike other waterfront cities, you could pretty much always find a place to park at the waterfront.
I read today that this increase in green space will cost 250 parking places. Just out of curiosity, who is going to use this new green space? We have an existing green space already. Where are the majority of the people? Are they flocking to use the existing green space? No. They're on the boardwalk or downtown in the stores and restaurants.
The old adage "the customer is always right" applies here. The customers are all those tourists and residents who flock to the waterfront, stores and restaurants. If you compromise their access they won't come.
I keep hearing "but we have a garage."
True, but that garage hasn't been fully used since it was built. Why? It isn't central to downtown. Your customers need ease of access. The easier the better. You should be looking for ways to increase parking, central to the downtown, not planting grass.
GEORGE WOOD
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.