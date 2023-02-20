To the editor:
The Daily News column “Newbury Politics Are Radioactive” (Feb. 15, 2023) omits one important fact that is very relevant to this controversy and that is the toxic political environment that existed in West Newbury during the tenure of Tracy Blais as finance director at the time.
West Newbury no longer has that level of tension and opaqueness that defined our town politics during Blais’ tenure.
Now, Newbury politics are “radioactive” and – surprise – many blame Blais. As Yogi Berra said, “It’s deja vu all over again.”
KEVIN BOWE
West Newbury
