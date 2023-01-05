To the editor:
When Rep. Brad Hill stepped down in 2021, our district was without a representative for several months, just when redistricting was happening. We learned the hard way that every day you do not have a representative in office is a loss to the community.
I urge Rep. Lenny Mirra to follow the will of the people and graciously concede his one-vote loss in the 2nd Essex State Rep election, instead of dragging it out with additional legal delays. I hope that the State Legislature will also act without delay and seat Rep. Kristin Kassner.
We had an election followed by a rigorous and formal recount where each vote was counted by hand with volunteers from each campaign observing. As one of those observers, I was so impressed by the process, the sheer numbers of people involved, and how much work goes into democracy.
Kristin Kassner was certified the winner by the Governor’s Council on Dec. 14. Lenny Mirra’s appeals have twice been rejected by the courts. It’s time to seat the winner so the district has a voice in the Massachusetts Legislature. Every day of delay counts, just like every vote.
KIRSTEN ALEXANDER
Wenham
