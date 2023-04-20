To the editor:
Little did we know now how much Jean Doyle would teach us about Newburyport.
We moved to Newburyport in 1995 at the south end of High Street. Almost every day we saw this little red headed woman walk past the house, at the same time, walking in a fast stride. We had no idea who she was or how she would become a part of our life.
We met Jean, later at the Historical Society of Old Newbury (today the Museum of Old Newbury) when doing research. Marge served on several committees with her.
Over the years we became good friends, sharing new historical answers to untold questions. We Learned about her early days in the south end, working at Towle Silver, teaching at Newburyport High School then working on her Newburyport history books in later years. She never stopped, always finding new adventures in her life, travels, friends, her Jack Russell terrier, and her beautiful garden.
She left a legacy to Newburyport and the Newbury area by all those she was in contact with from her students, friends, and those who heard her talks at the Senior Center, now available online for us all to share again.
She spent hours doing research at the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center. When it was difficult for Jean to go to the archives, her daughter Marsha worked with archivist Sharon Spieldenner and the dedicated volunteers to assist Jean’s research work.
When Jean was young, she was named Miss Simmons Beach, on Water Street, today she is Mrs. Jean (Wade) Foley Doyle, historian of Newburyport.
Thank you, Jean, for being part of our life. It was your love of the history of this area that brought us together. You will be missed; your legacy will live on.
MARGE and SKIP MOTES
Newburyport
