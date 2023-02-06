To the editor:
There is zero explanation via science or nature for the sudden explosion of people questioning their gender/sexuality. None. Human nature simply doesn’t evolve that rapidly. There are clearly additional dynamics behind this growth, driven by ideology and corporate forces. All one needs to do is look at a map highlighting the recent surge of for-profit gender affirming care clinics across the country.
It’s one thing to teach sexuality/gender from a biological/scientific perspective, which is absolutely appropriate in school— think traditional sex-ed. It’s quite another when advocating under cover of compassion. An innocent minor who comes across school-provided illustratively explicit and seemingly instructive-like books could do more harm than good. If even adults are seemingly sending a message about engaging in all sorts of activity then there must be something wrong with me a child may think.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. We have a childhood mental health emergency; the helicopter-style of parenting/teaching that has taken over the past two decades has been disastrous. This style subconsciously instills in children that you can’t trust and doesn’t allow enough breathing space for kids to find their authentic self so they can grow up to be genuinely confident and happy people. Children are feeding off the fear-driven, frantic, enabling, and overcompensating energy of adults. What our youth need is for adults to convey a sense of command and to let them know that “we are here with unconditional love and you can come to us with any and all questions about life, but what we won’t do is suffocate you with surveillance and force overly complex conditions about every minute detail of your life. We will not overschedule and try so hard to prove how good we are to overcome our own insecurities as adults.”
Perhaps the biggest folly—and there were many—of the Amesbury school debacle was building a tech-heavy “learning” building/space for kindergarteners thru second-graders. Children under 12 should experience as little technology as possible. It’s to the point we now have some children displaying autism-like characteristics who don’t actually have autism but have spent so much of their formative years in front of a screen they don’t know how to relate.
We need courageous leaders. There are endless issues crying out for new approaches/ideas, but at a time we need brave leadership from mayors, school boards, legislators etc. we have the opposite, with the establishment demanding complete rigid compliance.
TED SEMESNYEI
Amesbury
