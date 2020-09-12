To the editor:
I write in response to a baffling “letter” (more like an attack, really) addressed to state Rep. James Kelcourse (Sept. 10, 2020).
Perhaps, the writer is just trying to be amusing and clever, but not many people laugh about references to “KKK cross burning[s]”, not to mention “Trump Republicanism” (whatever that is). He does seem to like fires and marshmallows.
The writer does not define “moderate Republicanism.” Whatever this means, it must be different from “Trump Republicanism” because being a “moderate” requires denouncing and rejecting President Trump loudly and often, no matter what the issue.
That seems to include blaming him for the "Wuhan flu," “systemic racism,” “racial inequality,” “climate change,” inadequate “family health care,” and “toddlers torn from their mothers’ arms” (Obama-initiated policy).
I believe we have had quite enough “screaming form the rooftops” and I’m very glad Jim Kelcourse is not such a “screamer.”
He does his job quietly and effectively, collaborating with others — dealing with the Merrimack River storm surge sewage question, for example.
I’m not sure what kind of Republican that makes him, but, being a person of character and integrity, he will undoubtedly attract many Democrats and independents as he has in past elections.
Bernhard Heersink
Newburyport
