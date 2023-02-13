To the editor:
In regard to the letter to the editor written Jan. 30 by Larry Giantonio (“Vacant Kmart could be a great indoor flea market, Daily News of Newburyport), I felt I had to respond.
In his letter, he states that he finds it absurd that Kmart be converted to condos or apartments. “I cannot imagine that even with landscaping and some type of fencing that anyone would want to live in a parking lot completely surrounded by stores of all kinds.”
Well, in case he isn’t aware of the housing/homeless situation around here, there would be plenty of people that would give almost anything to live in an efficient or one-bedroom simple apartment that they can afford rather than in a shelter, tent, motel room, etc. He supposes it would be convenient to be able to walk to stores, etc., but he can’t visualize it working. Wow!
How perfect to live in a place where you can’t drive because you are legally blind or can’t afford a car, etc., to be able to walk to the grocery store, the bank, even a little restaurant for a special treat of going out, not to mention ConvenientMD, which is right there within walking distance.
What about thinking Kmart would be the perfect place?
As we all know, Newburyport has become an area where only the very well-off can afford to come and live now, and there are plenty of us who wouldn’t be here right now if we hadn’t come many years ago when it was very affordable, if not cheap, to live here.
Myself included, in the early 70’s when it hadn’t even started its restoration project. So let’s see something finally done to improve the housing situation for low-income people.
Even the middle class can’t afford to come here anymore and lots who have lived here for years have been priced out if they have rented here. There has been plenty of talk about the problem, now let’s see if there can actually be some action regarding it.
And please remember, Mr. Giantonio, and those that are like-minded, not everyone is lucky enough have a house or a “luxury” condo or apartment to live in.
SHARON SCOTT
Newburyport
