To the editor:
With the weather improving I'm able to get out of the house more. Not being as mobile as I once was, I need the good weather more than ever. About each day I get to my old town, Newburyport. Like so many other people I go on the boardwalk for a small hike. No matter the season it's always beautiful. When the boats are there it's even better on the river. I've gotten to know so many people there - we chat with each other. In the summertime it gets packed with people from all over the country. Not only that, many come from other countries just to be here to visit Newburyport.
Remembering when I was a kid, it wasn't so nice. I never got to the waterfront much. It was too unsafe to get in the water so us kids only did it a couple of times. Back then we walked out to the Boston & Maine railroad tracks to creeks where we'd swim.
The city has done a wonderful job developing the riverfront. It's a real tourist attraction. I see so many people we get to know each other. They keep the park so clean, the landscaping always looks so nice. Also, having a restroom right on the trail issue necessary. If it wasn't for that, I would never have been able to come over here. People who use the bathroom there all remark how nice and clean it is, so it gets plenty of use.
Before departing back to Salisbury, I always stop by the public library and read the Boston newspapers. I just want to end this by saying how grateful I am to the city of Newburyport.
ROBERT "BOOTS" CHOUINARD
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.