To the editor:
While our president fiddles and Congress bickers, thousands of bedraggled, but persevering and courageous immigrants mass on our southern border. I say let’s welcome them to our country. Businesses are looking for workers. Farmers soon will be looking for workers. Summer jobs will be abundant and not filled. Our industries should stop exporting jobs and reopen our factories. Our leaders at both the federal and state levels should take the initiative and organize help to have these people resettled throughout our 50 states. Don’t send troops; send doers. Empty shopping mall buildings can become temporary housing. All it takes is a change of heart and some common sense to turn this tragic situation into a real plus for the newcomers and the U.S.A.
PAUL MENDELSON
Newburyport
