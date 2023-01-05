To the editor:
In his letter to the editor "Do research rather than pick a side," (Daily News of Newburyport, Jan. 2, 2023) Dick Hodges suggests that if we vote for the party rather than for the individual, we make a mistake because "there are good folks and bad folks in both parties." Then he lists six of our country's ills, which he attributes to voting for Democrats. Wait, what? In this 180-degree turn from his initial position, he blames every ill on one party and suggests if we do our homework, we will come to the same conclusion. I disagree entirely.
The writer first condemns Democrats for our abrupt Afghanistan exit, which was both messy and heartbreaking. The current administration should have planned better but it was the 45th president who made the commitment to leave. I have no faith that the Trump Administration would have handled it better considering our abandonment of the Syrian Kurds, who allied with us to fight ISIS. Per Mitt Romney: “What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history.” For creditable research, see Luke Mogelson's America's Abandonment of Syria in a 2020 New Yorker piece.
The writer likewise lays at the Democrat's doorstep the ills of inflation, abortion, energy prices, border mismanagement, and crime. There is no mention of inflation's contributing factors such as business concentration (remember monopolies?), price gouging, record business profits as people struggle to pay bills, the Ukraine war, or the pandemic's impact on supply chains.
And it is not logical for the Republicans, who support less government interference in our lives, to demand inflexible laws regarding abortion. Regardless of your position, this issue is not black and white; there are too many factors involved to reduce it to a simple law. Recently published stories highlight the myriad factors impacting these difficult decisions, which are best managed within the medical system.
With respect to energy issues, the party of big business unquestionably supports fossil fuel companies and deregulation to the detriment of the planet while the current administration is creating new jobs in sustainable energy investments with a long-term goal of an improved environment. About necessary regulation, I'm thankful leaded gas was recognized and regulated as a health threat - aren't you?
Democrats did not create crime but consider these questions: Did Mr. Trump's rhetoric encourage hate speech and increase polarization? Has the dramatic increase in wealth inequality, exacerbated by Republican trickle-down economic policy, spurred more greed on the business side and more poverty for citizens?
Concerning border issues, neither party has a workable policy but Mr. Trump's grievous treatment of taking children from their asylum-seeking parents should never be forgotten, as so many Republican apologists seem to do. Watch Frontline's "Separated: Children at the Border" and listen to the child crying frantically, screaming for her mother as she is torn away. Watching this might crack open your position on which side has empathy for the downtrodden.
Mr. Hodges tells readers to do their homework; I suggest he choose more carefully where he does his. Research is an examination of facts in a quest for truth; people should put their trust in sources that report the facts and not in those that peddle opinion and propaganda as facts.
DONNA FRANZ
Newburyport
