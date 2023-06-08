To the editor:
The details are in and the Friends of the Newbury Town Library couldn't be more elated. With over 600 plants, donated by neighbors and friends, nurseries and farms, we raised over $5,000, our best ever fundraiser!
One-hundred-percent of the money is donated to the library to fund programs and more. We think our plant sale is special. Year after year, we welcome many of our loyal Friends members and patrons and this year we met quite a lot of new guests too! Local stores and businesses contributed generous gift cards for raffles that support our fundraising efforts for programming and events in the community.
This year, we'd like to thank the Institute of Contemporary Art, The House of Seven Gables, the Red Sox organization, Butcher Boy, Gordon Florist, True North Ale, Pettingill Farm, Little North Farm, Tendercrop Farm, Alter, Henry Bear's Park, Giuseppi's, Pretty Poppy and Innate Energy Massage.
We added two new additions to our plant sale this year that were well received by the community. Farmer Andrew of Little North Farm offered services by answering questions regarding plants and garden design. Nicole Lowe of Lowe Donuts sold coffee and homemade donuts that were not only allergen free and vegan friendly, but yummy too.
Our team works well together to bring the plant sale to the library every year. We are grateful to all - volunteers, library staff, plant and raffle donors, and of course, the Newbury community and beyond - who helped make this year's plant sale a success once again.
MAUREEN HALEY
Friends of Newbury Town Library, Inc.
Byfield
