To the editor:
I usually enjoy reading your columns, even when I don’t agree with all he writes. Not today (“City should hit library volunteer refresh button,” Aug. 17, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport).
Granted, I am too removed from the controversy to render an informed opinion; still, after reading the many articles and letters in this paper, I can’t but feel the volunteers have gotten a raw deal. Be that as it may, I have no standing to weigh in. Today, though, my beef is with the remark that volunteers’ “median age is about 80.” What is your point? I see not one iota of its relevance to the issue at hand. Anyhow could that statement not be construed as ageist?
I would like to hear your response to this feedback.
NANCY LEDOUX Rowley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.