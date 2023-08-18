To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Newburyport community for the overwhelming support that contributed to the success of the 2023 Lions Yankee Homecoming Road Race. This cherished event not only brings together participants but also unites our community as spectators cheer on the runners along the route. We are immensely thankful for the businesses, individuals and organizations that played a vital role in making this year’s event an unforgettable triumph.
First and foremost, we wish to express our deepest appreciation to our principal sponsor, the Institution for Savings, for their unwavering support. Their commitment to our cause has been a driving force behind the success of the road race, and we are truly grateful for their dedication to our community.
We also want to recognize the remarkable individuals and businesses that helped make the event possible: The Welch Family, Starboard Galley, Sean Perkins Foundation, Dave Kerry, Kris and Jim Farrell, Doug Harrison, Paul Dahn, and the Walgreens team were instrumental in ensuring water stops along the route, keeping our runners hydrated and motivated.
We are indebted to the Newburyport Police, as well as the Newbury Police and Fire Departments, for their invaluable assistance in maintaining safety throughout the event. The Newburyport football team and coach deserve special mention for their remarkable efforts in both setup and teardown. Our gratitude extends to the high school custodian staff and the Health Department for their support in cleanup.
Professional Physical Therapy and Seacoast Orthopedics deserve a heartfelt thank you for keeping our runners limber and ready for the race. We deeply appreciate the Newburyport Daily News for their continuous efforts in spreading the word about our events throughout the year.
A sincere shout out to our neighboring Lions Clubs in Salisbury, Haverhill, Lowell and Lynn for their collaborative spirit and encouragement.
The Boy Scouts Troop 21 for handing out metals at the end of the race, Riverside Cycle for ensuring the runners’ safety, and the Friends of Newburyport Lions Club for their versatile support were indispensable to the event’s success.
While the weather provided both challenges and blessings this year, with cooler temperatures attracting even more participants in the last days, we were humbled by the turnout of roughly 2,700 runners — an influx of almost 700 runners signing up in the final days before the event. However, due to the unexpected increase in participants, we experienced a shortage of medals. We want to assure all participants that didn’t receive a medal that we are working diligently to rectify this oversight. While we had procured medals well in advance and relied on the previous year’s numbers for purchasing, the unexpected surge caused us to fall short on the giveaways.
Looking ahead, we are committed to learning from this experience and ensuring that such challenges are not encountered in the future. We will order an even greater number of medals next year to accommodate all participants and avoid any inconvenience.
Once again, thank you, Newburyport community, for your unwavering support, dedication, and enthusiasm that made the 2023 Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race a remarkable success. Together, we continue to build a stronger, more united community.
FRANK BERTOLINO President Newburyport Lions Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.