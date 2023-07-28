To the editor:
I am writing to bring attention to a critical update concerning the Newburyport Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race.
The Newburyport Lions Club has been organizing the annual Yankee Homecoming Road Race for 63 years, and it has become an integral part of our city’s rich history and tradition. However, we have encountered an unexpected challenge this year that requires us to adjust the race route for the safety and enjoyment of all participants.
Regrettably, the Massachusetts State Police has informed the Newburyport Police Department that they can no longer grant the closure of the Interstate 95 to Route 113 ramp for our race. While this decision was unexpected, we understand that safety considerations on the state’s highway system are utmost important.
The Newburyport Lions Club, in close collaboration with local authorities, is actively working to ensure the continuity of this fantastic event. We are dedicated to providing an exciting and safe road race experience for the community, participants, and visitors. To achieve this, we have meticulously planned an alternative race route that showcases the beauty of our city while minimizing disruptions to traffic flow.
The new race route will be as follows: Start at the Newburyport High School, travels the length of High Street to Rolfes Lane in Newbury; follow onto Water Street, onto Merrimac Street, to Spofford Street, turning right onto Ferry Road onto Pine Hill Road (at 95 overpass), loop around the Whitcomb Street/Hallisey Street Neighborhood then back to Pine Hill turning right to continue onto Ferry Road back to High Street (at Storey Ave) to finish at the high school.
We genuinely appreciate the understanding and support of the Newburyport/Newbury communities during the transition. Our commitment to hosting an inclusive and enjoyable road race remains unwavering, and we are confident that our new route will continue to inspire the same level of enthusiasm and participation as in previous years.
In conclusion, we encourage all residents and visitors to mark their calendars for the Newburyport Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race on Tuesday Aug. 1.
FRANK BERTOLINO
President, Newburyport Lions Club
