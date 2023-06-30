To the editor:
I am responding to my old friend Jack Garvey’s recent snipes at our librarians.
Jack, you do sarcasm really well; I’d like you to find more worthy targets.
Our librarians are a dedicated staff who should be thanked and appreciated by our community.
And, though I am not acquainted with the volunteers, I’m sure they are also a dedicated group and worthy of our appreciation and respect.
And I know you are upset about Moby Dick, but please let that one go.
Jack, I wish you wouldn’t try to play investigative reporter here. Frankly, that’s something you don’t do well.You weren’t there and you don’t know what happened. The one fact we have is that we lost a talented head librarian.
I will not debate the current issue here, but it is clear to me that it doesn’t fit the simplistic “good guys/bad guys” model. The problem should be resolved, and I know it can, by those directly involved. This is not the time to fan the flames; it’s time to let those involved patch their differences and work toward a viable consensus so we can all move on from this.
Sincerely,
GENE WINTNER
Newburyport
