To the editor:
Congestion – and safety – on the Gillis Bridge. Make way for bicycles.
As part of the Route 1 repaving plan, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is going to reduce, from four to two, car traffic lanes on the Gillis Bridge. The two lost lanes will be reserved for bicyclists. In my opinion this is an undesirable plan. It is also a plan that is an indication of the power of the "bicycle lobby.”
I use the Gillis Bridge when I head north to Salisbury and beyond. As currently configured, the merge with northbound Route 1 traffic is already a bit ‘tricky’ for those of us that are merging as we go north from Water/Merrimack Street.
As proposed: The north-bound lanes will be merging to one. Cars heading north from Newburyport will be trying to merge with the 40+ mph traffic coming north on Rte 1.
I do not support the lane reduction. If there were a request for comment and if I had seen it, I would have submitted comments, in opposition. You might have as well.
Prediction: Accidents are a likely outcome. The police have been historically reluctant to enforce moving violations by bicyclists. (For example, bicyclists are supposed to walk their bicycles across both the Gillis and Hines bridges. Ever see enforcement?)
Near misses may not become part of the police blotter, but accidents will be, unfortunately, a matter of public record. Only then may the current traffic pattern be restored.
In the interim, expect traffic backups and worse.
STEPHEN MANGION
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.