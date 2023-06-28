To the editor:
Most of us love watching fireworks but we all need to watch out for birds and other wildlife, especially species facing declining populations. That’s why Mass Audubon wants to thank town officials and the good people of Amesbury for moving the Fourth of July fireworks to September in order to protect grassland nesting birds.
Woodsom Farm is one of the best breeding areas in the entire state for bobolinks and other imperiled grassland nesting birds. They rely on these critical and hard to find open grassland habitat to raise their young and it has been our honor as an organization to survey and help manage bird populations there for more than a decade.
Also, it’s important to note that our recommendations are actually aimed at making sure the fireworks remain a beloved July 4th staple. By strategically mowing, bobolink nesting will be shifted to other parts of the field which will allow for simultaneous bird protection and public enjoyment of fireworks. This is why having dedicated community partners joining us in supporting wildlife is crucial to addressing climate and biodiversity crises.
Thank you to all the Amesbury town officials and community members who have committed to managing Woodsom Farm in a way that best maintains the balance between conservation and recreation.
JEFF COLLINS
Senior Director of Conservation Science
Mass Audubon
Lincoln
