To the editor:
I had the pleasure of attending a concert at Maudsley Arts Center this weekend and was so impressed by the quality of the performance and the setting.
Donna Byrne was the jazz vocalist and she and her band outperformed themselves in terms of energy, style and range of music.
The setting at Maudsley has a European feel to it. It is in the open air with picnic tables and chairs surrounding the band.
The weather was fabulous and the crowd was captivated. The Maudsley volunteers were plentiful, serving delicious desserts at intermission and were quick to assist.
Producers Nick and Cynthia Costello should be commended for assembling such a quality series in an enchanting setting. I’ve lived on Point Shore for over 15 years and it was my first time at this event.
The Maudsley Arts Center is a hidden gem and I’ll be back.
CAROL SULLIVAN
Amesbury
