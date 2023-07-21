To the editor:
Congressman Seth Moulton’s unwavering commitment to addressing the critical issue of mental health shouldn’t go unnoticed. By spearheading recent initiatives, including the Brandon Act and the 988 hotline, he’s demonstrating his dedication to improving the mental well-being of people across the nation.
The Brandon Act allows service members to seek confidential mental health support without fearing retaliation and negative social or workplace consequences. It prioritizes the mental health of those serving our country and reduces stigmatization surrounding mental health support. Moulton also introduced the 988 hotline, providing a lifeline to individuals in crisis as it connects them to professionals who can offer support and assistance. His efforts for 988 demonstrate his understanding of the importance and urgency of access to mental health care for everyone.
Supporting and advocating for the Brandon Act and the 988 hotline will create an environment where seeking help is encouraged and accessible. Together we can work to dismantle counterproductive stereotypes and unnecessary barriers that prevent the accessible mental health care and attention that everyone deserves. Moulton has had a tremendous impact on mental health and impacted many lives, and in today’s dysfunctional political environment, that’s a major accomplishment worth celebrating.
LYDON KELLEY
Andover
