To the editor:
As someone who stands in opposition to the proposed addition to the Institution for Savings headquarters on State State as currently outlined, I would like to say that it is not just 10 families, and not just abutters, who are concerned with the current plans.
That being said, it is also true that the Institution for Savings, through their generous support, has always been a great asset to the city. I agree with Mr McNamee that we need to stop the inflamed rhetoric on both sides and move the dialogue forward in a respectful manner.
In that vein, has the bank looked at purchasing the abandoned Mobil gas station at the corner of State and High, just a few hundred feet up the street from the bank?
Obtaining that property could prove to be a great solution to the parking problem that is behind this whole controversy, and would also eliminate an eyesore. Just a thought.
Oh, and as a gesture of good will, perhaps the bank could continue the spring landscaping around its property to include its border on Otis Place.
Thomas Pelsue
Newburyport
