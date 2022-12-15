To the editor:
I am a lifelong resident of Amesbury, a taxpayer, and a member of the Amesbury Energy Committee. I write to encourage our City Council to support the tax increment financing (TIF) plan for Munters Corporation (formerly Cargo Care), a decades-long part of our city and one of its largest employers.
Munters needs to grow into a larger space, and other communities are providing incentives to entice it to move away from Amesbury. Naturally, Munters is considering these incentives as it assesses the costs associated with such a move. Fortunately, our city officials have crafted a tax proposal, giving Munters a compelling reason to stay. To my mind, there are three important reasons to support the TIF.
First and foremost, keeping Munters in Amesbury will greatly expand the city's tax base and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue in the coming years. These revenues will support our city services without further adding to the tax burden of Amesbury residents.
Second, having Munters in Amesbury is good for our local economy and our thriving downtown. The company and its employees utilize other Amesbury businesses, and many workers eat and live here. Keeping Munters means adding approximately 100 more local jobs, while losing Munters means losing their approximately 300 existing employees. Further, Munters is an international company, and its personnel from around the country and from around the world will continue to visit, providing more exposure to our wonderful community, as well as putting even more people in our businesses and staying in our hotels.
Third, Munters produces equipment for the manufacture of batteries for the electric vehicle market and other fast-growing applications. As such, keeping Munters in Amesbury will put our city at the forefront of the rapidly changing global economy. Amesbury will be putting its best foot forward, and with a company dedicated to being net zero with emissions by 2030.
In short, the tax increment financing for Munters plan is an investment in the future of Amesbury that will pay many dividends to our city and its residents. I hope our councilors vote to invest in this future.
WILLIAM MESSNER
Amesbury
