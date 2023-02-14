To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Black History Initiative (NBHI), we would like to express our gratitude to those responsible for the Feb. 1 installation of an interpretive sign on the Clipper City Rail Trail, “A Black Neighborhood in Historic Neighborhood.”
The sign was officially unveiled by Mayor Sean Reardon and the three members of the initiative—in addition to the undersigned are Geordie Vining, the city’s senior project manager, and Dr. Kabria Baumgartner, professor of history and africana studies at Northeastern University. Two years ago I approached Kabria and Geordie for their input on a potential sign to memorialize a neighborhood formerly known as Guinea Village, and not only did they generously agree to support it, they suggested we continue on as the NBHI and propose other interpretive panels to make the city’s Black history accessible to the public.
Speakers at the event included Mayor Reardon and Kelly Bovio, district director for Congressman Seth Moulton. Other political leaders who were present to show their support included State Sen. Bruce Tarr; regional director for Sen. Edward Markey, Liam Horsman; and regional director for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Caroline Freedman.
Also in attendance were funders of the initiative to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. Representatives for the contributors included City Council member Connie Preston; and Community Preservation Committee members Mike Dissette, Jane Healey, and Chuck Griffin. Additional donors for this inaugural sign included the Coastal Trails Coalition and the FRS Unitarian Universalist Church.
We would also like to acknowledge those who were instrumental in the creation of this educational panel: historian Ghlee Woodworth; Christine Jackson, executive assistant to Mayor Reardon; Michael Bartlett, city facilities manager; Michael Hennessey, city parks manager; the Parks Commission; Parks Department; The Daily News of Newburyport; Steven Moore and Kyle Correira of Graf Rink; Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Alliance; former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins; YWCA of Greater Newburyport; Bethany Groff Dorau and Kristen Fehlhaber of the Museum of Old Newbury; Sharon Spieldenner at the Newburyport Library & Archival Center; Glenn Richards and the Newburyport Historical Commission; researchers Marge and Skip Motes; and editor Rebecca Bednarz. Other individuals to thank are too numerous to include in this letter, however, their contributions are no less appreciated.
CYNTHIA RASCHKE
Community organizer
Newburyport Black History Initiative
