To the editor:
I pride myself on being to compose a decent letter. But Jack Rybicki in his Daily News letter dated June 26 "Select Board should abandon summer schedule" wrote the letter for me. Hats off to you Mr. Rybicki for your "...citizen-centric concerns...."
I wholeheartedly agree with him; his solutions are realistic and immediate. His summation "Newbury is in need of considerate action plans, not reaction planning...." is accurate.
Thank you, Jack, for sharing your down-to-earth knowledgeable ideas.
LINDA D. VALASKATGIS
Newbury
