To the editor:
For 26 years we have lived across the street from the parking lot at 49 Northern Blvd. and are disappointed to see that there has been a dust-up over the continued use of this property for paid parking.
The parking lot in question, managed for years by Geraldine Dorr and recently by Tom Ryan, does not in any way contribute to excess traffic on our streets. Conversely it absorbs “as many as 60 vehicles” that would have come here anyway on summer weekends. Neighbors on 16th Street understandably object to cars turning around in their driveways. So how would they feel about cars blocking, and even parking in their driveways, in the absence of this lot that can contain up to 60 cars?
I understand that Mr. Ryan has continued an arrangement begun by Ms. Dorr in support of Mad Martha’s restaurant next door. The Dorr/Ryan lot has also served as free guest parking for neighborhood residents. Both restaurant and residents have long been hampered by onerous and unnecessary, off-season resident-only parking ordinances on Northern Boulevard. For us, the lot is an amenity.
It gets pretty dark out here in winter, although lovely in spring and fall. Summer traffic is going to happen and we need places for them to land. It’s the price we pay for living on Plum Island year-round. Lets give our new neighbor, Tom Ryan, a chance to manage his lot within the reasonable limitations of excessive summer tourist traffic. Welcome to the neighborhood, Tom.
C. PETER ERICKSON
Newbury
