To the editor:
I am writing this letter to tell you and the residents of Newbury that I am not running for re-election to the Newbury Select Board this spring. This has not been an easy decision for me as I do not want to disappoint the wonderful people who worked so hard helping me in my election in 2019. To them I say thank you. Thank you for your help and support.
I hope while on the board, I have asked the questions that needed to be asked and in so doing have given some transparency to the issues and shed some light onto the dark places that exist within the board.
I hope the person elected to my seat will not simply be a “yes man,” or a rubber stamp for the town’s administration. Now at this time of national disunity and dysfunction, the role of local government is more important than ever in making policy for the good of all citizens not just a select few.
My time on the board has been challenging: more challenging than my 14 years on the Melrose Board of Aldermen where despite 11 strong personalities, we all treated each other with civility, respect and inclusivity; more challenging than my time working in Roxbury District Court as supervising attorney for the public defenders’ office, where opposing counsel did not play legal games with the facts or hide them. In Roxbury I saw advocacy without animosity or it turning personal.
A fact which appears to be lost on those in Newbury government; I received the highest vote in a crowded, contested race. It is those voters and their voices that are also being frozen out.
Bottom line: I am not running because I am tired of being “treated like a mushroom.”
GERALDINE “GERRY” R. HEAVEY
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.