To the editor:

On April 25 at the Newbury Town Meeting, the people of Newbury will have the opportunity to decide upon a change for the state flag and seal. (Article 4 on the Town Warrant). The current flag and seal should be changed for the following reasons, among others:

The imagery of the Massachusetts flag and seal shows a white hand holding a colonial sword over the head of an Indigenous person, above a Latin motto that translates: “She Seeks by the Sword a Quiet Peace under Liberty”. This is seen by many as a symbol of violence against Indigenous people, and a memorial to the violent colonization of their homelands.

Also, Native leaders of the area are being consulted about a new design for a flag and seal that may better express the ideals of peace, justice, and equality for all the people who now call the Commonwealth their home.

I hope that the citizens of Newbury will support this petition, and express their support at Town Meeting.

MARGARET ALFONI

Newbury 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you