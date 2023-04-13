To the editor:
On April 25 at the Newbury Town Meeting, the people of Newbury will have the opportunity to decide upon a change for the state flag and seal. (Article 4 on the Town Warrant). The current flag and seal should be changed for the following reasons, among others:
The imagery of the Massachusetts flag and seal shows a white hand holding a colonial sword over the head of an Indigenous person, above a Latin motto that translates: “She Seeks by the Sword a Quiet Peace under Liberty”. This is seen by many as a symbol of violence against Indigenous people, and a memorial to the violent colonization of their homelands.
Also, Native leaders of the area are being consulted about a new design for a flag and seal that may better express the ideals of peace, justice, and equality for all the people who now call the Commonwealth their home.
I hope that the citizens of Newbury will support this petition, and express their support at Town Meeting.
MARGARET ALFONI
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.