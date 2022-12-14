To the editor:
I am writing to you today to clarify some of the information that was in the Dec. 14 issue of The Daily News (“Newbury officials deliberate fate of Newman Road trees”) concerning the Select Board hearing on an appeal of the removal of eight trees on Newman Road in Newbury.
In the article there is a quote attributed to me as follows “Lamprey has marked 42 trees on town property for removal — 72 trees overall when those on private property whose owners have authorized the action are included.”
The trees that are being referenced are part of a National Grid program to remove trees that can cause issues with power interruption along a corridor from Highfield Road, Middle Road, Orchard Street, School Street and Elm Street in Newbury. The trees marked for removal were identified by arborists from National Grid in an effort to maintain the electrical lines along those streets. Those trees that were marked were not marked by the Newbury Tree Warden.
A public hearing, requested by National Grid, was held on Oct. 31 to discuss the removal of those trees. As the Newbury Tree Warden, I looked at all those trees along the public way that were marked by National Grid and after the public hearing, approved the removal of the trees along the public way. However, the tree warden has no authority to order the removal of trees on private property. The approval for removal of those trees on private property was done by agreement between National Grid’s arborists and the property owner. Trees on private property cannot be removed by the Town of Newbury.
Thank you for the opportunity to clarify this issue.
TIMOTHY LAMPREY
Tree Warden
Town of Newbury
